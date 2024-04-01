Price of chicken, cooking oil lower than before, says PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA (April 1): The current price of essential items such as chicken, eggs and cooking oil is still low and stable compared to when it was under the previous government, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Yet, he said, there are still quarters who criticise the Madani government as if it has not done anything to ease the cost of living for the people.

“Don’t forget that in 2021 and 2022 the price of chicken was RM13 (per kg), now it is much lower, at RM9 to RM9.50 per kg.

“The opposition thinks we forgot, when they were in charge (administering the government), the price of five kg of cooking oil was RM45 to RM50, now it is around RM27. For chicken eggs, to an extent, there were no eggs. Now, Alhamdullillah, (supply) is stable,” he said.

Anwar, also the Minister of Finance, said this in his address at the monthly assembly with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Director General of the Public Service Department Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz. – Bernama

