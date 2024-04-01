Putrajaya needs to review policies in fight against single-use plastics, says minister

KUCHING (April 1): The federal government has to review its existing policies and laws to discourage the usage of single-use plastics, said federal Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said this includes working with local councils, and both the federal government and city halls have to work hand-in-hand to promote awareness about plastic pollution and carry out effective measures to discourage plastic waste – including at Ramadan Bazaars and night markets.

“I think a lot of what the government is talking about in terms of general policies and directions, a lot of the implementation was left to the local governments,” he told reporters after officiating a ‘Pathways to Plastic Neutrality: Collaborative Actions and Innovative Solutions’ talk at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here today.

He pointed out the issue of plastic pollution is more prevalent than ever, including the presence of microplastics in the food supply chain, and Malaysia is regarded as one of the countries with the highest plastic pollution.

Nik Nazmi said in Selangor and Penang, pollution charges have been introduced in the past 10 years where customers would have to pay extra when requesting for plastic bags.

“In Kuala Lumpur, they are promoting biodegradable plastics but sometimes there is the issue of cost. So, we have to study what are the best solutions to overcome the issue of single-use plastics or plastics that cannot decompose easily,” he said.

On a separate matter, he said the National Disaster Management Agency is working closely with the Malaysian Meteorological Department on performing cloud seeding due to dry weather and low water levels in dams in several states.