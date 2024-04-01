Saberkas Pantai Damai distributes 500 packs of bubur lambuk

KUCHING (April 1): The Pantai Damai branch of the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) arranged for the distribution of 500 packs of ‘bubur lambuk’ to the residents here yesterday.

The ‘Jerayawara Bubur Lambuk’ was carried out in collaboration with the committee of Surau Darul Ehsan, Kampung Bintawa Tengah and Thomian 90 group, with the distribution of the porridge taking place at the compound of the surau.

Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman, joined the activity.

In his speech, he said the programme had been a tradition for Saberkas during the fasting month for over 10 years, involving all 82 Saberkas branches across the state.

“Through this programme, all parties are seen to always provide solid support, including members of non-governmental organisations (NGO), associations, and others in carrying out welfare activities such as community work,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman also emphasised the role of Saberkas in organising such community activities.

“With organisations like Saberkas, young people can get involved in many community activities that can be done together, as in previous programmes,” he added.