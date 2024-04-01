Seven new faces among 20 sworn in as political secretaries to Premier

KUCHING (April 1): Seven new faces were among 20 individuals who were sworn in as political secretaries to the Premier in a ceremony held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

They are Hajis Japar Labaw, Dominic Nyurang Ajang, Watson Awan Jalai, Collin Patan and Afiq Fikri Brahim from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Thomas Balan Bang from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and Joshua Ting Fu Ying from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The 20 political secretaries were sworn in before Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Their tenure will run for two years with effect from today (April 1).

Ten from PBB were reappointed as political secretaries namely Petrus Igat Mathias, Sarkawi Suhaili, Romeo Christopher Tegong, Fridah Osman, Dr Dayang Nurfizawati Abang Abdul Karim, Abdul Samat Kethergany, John Nyigor, Damen Rejek, Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi and Awangku Jinal Abedin Dato Pengiran Jawa.

Also taking the oath for their reappointment were Susan Clement Ingun (PRS), Fung Kok Shiun @ Brian Fung (PDP), and Niponi Undek (SUPP).

This latest appointment brings the total number of political secretaries to the Premier to 32.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Transport Minister Dato Henry Harry Jinep, and PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.