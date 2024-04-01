Sibu also needs performing arts centre, says deputy minister

SIBU (April 1): Like Kuching, Sibu also needs a performing arts centre to gather and develop its homegrown talents.

This was highlighted by Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak Datuk Michael Tiang in his speech for the official opening of the Rejang Riverside Festival at Rejang Esplanade on Saturday night.

Hosted by the Hornland Dance Theatre (HDT), the event featured dance and music performances, as well as musical theatre and ethnic fashion show, involving local artistes and also those invited from Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore.

“Sibu has all these ‘happening events’ all year round, which we can clearly see during Sibu Municipal Council (SMC)’s Borneo Culture Festival.

“Such festival showcases Sibu’s abundant talents in performing arts,” Tiang, the Pelawan assemblyman, said in his speech at the event here.

“I believe the SMC chairman has also dreamt of a place that gathers all the good talents in Sibu,” he said.

In this matter, Tiang said he would suggest to the state government to give consideration to the proposal of Sibu having its own arts performing centre.

Among those attending the Saturday night event were SMC chairman Clarence Ting and the programme’s organising chairman Chen Ing Kuan.