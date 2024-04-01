PM Anwar: RM500 special Aidilfitri aid for civil servants, RM250 for pensioners

PUTRAJAYA (April 1): The government has agreed to give a special Aidilfitri financial aid of RM500 to civil servants on Grade 56 and below, including contract appointees, which will be paid this Friday, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said RM250 would be paid to government retirees, including pensionable and non-pensionable veterans.

“Insya-Allah, I have informed the Treasury for the special Aidilfitri financial assistance to be distributed beginning this Friday, April 5, 2024,” he said when addressing the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

The Finance Minister said that the special assistance took into account the rising cost of living and schooling expenses, even though the early incentive payment of RM2,000 was distributed on Feb 23.

The payment of the aid also considers the grievances expressed by civil servants whom he met at Ramadan bazaars during his recent trips to Pahang and Sarawak, he said.

If politics remain stable, economic policies are clear, and domestic as well as foreign investments increase, Anwar said the government could consider providing other assistance to the people.

Also present at the monthly assembly were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, and Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz. – Bernama