Tamin organisations receive grants totalling RM350,000

SIBU (April 1): Thirty-one organisations in Tamin received minor rural project grants totalling RM350,000 on Saturday.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang presented the grants to longhouse village security and development committees (JKKK), schools, and houses of worship.

Gira called on the recipients to use the MRP grants prudently for their organisations.

“This is evidence that the Sarawak state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is really committed to improving the standard of living of the people in this state,” he said during the MRP grant presentation ceremony at Rumah Simond Boom, Ulu Dijih here.

Gira said all recipients should use the aid for the development of the community.

Among those present were National Unity Minister Dato Sri Aaron Ago Dagang, Penghulu Ngalai Asom, Penghulu Bansa Kunchau, Penghulu Christopher Chat, Penghulu Surang Takin, and Penghulu Julia Awal.