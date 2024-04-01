YMCA Sibu asked to strengthen administration for better development

SIBU (April 1): The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Sibu has been asked to strengthen its administration.

In making the call, YMCA Sibu president Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said this is necessary for the association to better develop and organise more activities.

“In order for the association to develop better and implement and organise more activities and plans, it must strengthen its administration.

“I believe that the administrative aspect of the association is currently relatively weak and needs to be strengthened,” he said during YMCA’s 50th annual general meeting here yesterday.

Lau said the women’s section of the association successfully organised several projects last year, such as the charity bazaar which raised funds for the association’s activities.

“The charity bazaar also aims to bring the association closer to the community. I hoped that the women’s group could hold another charity bazaar this year and make the charity bazaar a perennial event and hold it every year,” he said.

He also said YMCA is facing complications due to government regulations.

“All societies need to register with the Registrar of Societies, while youth organisations have to register under youth organisations.

“This is a problem across the country, including this association. The association would communicate with the Registrar of Societies to resolve the issue, because although the association is a youth organisation, its members are not only young people, but also members of different ages,” he added.