Young dance talent gets RM30,000 boost from Deputy Premier

KUCHING (April 1): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has presented a personal contribution of RM30,000 to eight-year-old Dion Das Louis, who will be competing at the 27th World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA 2024) in Long Beach, California USA this July.

In a statement issued by his office, he said the contribution meant to help cover the travelling expenses and other costs in facilitating the trip to USA.

Also known as the ‘Little Bornean Birdie’, Dion is scheduled to travel with his parents Louis Lansam and Edina Lanying.

The young talent will perform a contemporary version of the traditional ‘Iban Kajat’.

Dion was selected to represent Malaysia at the competition after he won the ‘Junior Dance’ category at the grand finals of the Malaysian Championship of Performing Arts 2024, which was staged at Panggung Bandaraya in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 27 this year.

Universiti Malaya Dayak Alumni Association (Padum) treasurer Liza Jimmy represented Uggah in presenting the cheque to Dion and his parents recently.

Also present at the presentation were Padum president Cooplay Nyipa and its secretary Councillor Candida Entri.