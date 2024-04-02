601 in Bintulu to receive donations under Sejambak Kasih Aidilfitri programme

TATAU (April 2): A total of 601 beneficiaries in the Bintulu Division will receive donations amounting to RM60,100 under the ‘Sejambak Kasih Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024’ programme.

Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said during this year’s programme, a total of RM1,662,400 would be distributed to 16,624 individuals in the state.

“The 100 beneficiaries present consist of 78 from the Tatau district and 22 from the Bintulu district,” she said at the ‘Sejambak Kasih Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024’ at Masjid Darul Ibadah Tatau here yesterday.

Also present was JKM Bintulu officer Sharifah Mordiah Syed Ali.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said from January to March, the state Welfare Department (JKM) had allocated RM64,495,350 for 54,321 monthly assistance recipients across the state.

“For Bintulu Division, from January to March, the divisional welfare office has channeled an expenditure of RM3,442,850 for 3,077 monthly assistance recipients in Bintulu,” she said.

Additionally, Fatimah welcomed the involvement of corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations to work with her ministry in organising various programmes with vulnerable groups.

Their involvement could add value to what JKM offers to its clients, she added.