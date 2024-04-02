Attack on KK Mart: Violence of any kind has no place in Sarawak, say reps

KUCHING (April 2): Violence of any kind has no place in Sarawak, says Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki.

Clearly referring to the Molotov cocktail attack on a KK Mart outlet in his constituency last Sunday, the political veteran condemned such act as ‘an attempt of terrorism’.

“Such domestic attack on premises using incendiaries is unheard of in Sarawak. This has never been our culture.

“As citizens of Sarawak and of this nation, we abide by the rule of law. We must not take the law into our own hands.

“Seeing that there have been similar attacks in various parts of country, it is testing our unity and resolve as Malaysians, and now the community in Sarawak,” said Ibrahim in a statement today.

He pointed out that Sarawak had, time and time again, been hailed as a model state in terms of the strong spirit of unity among members of its diverse community.

“To say that this is fragile, is untrue. I think all of us are in the same boat in condemning this heinous act, and I reiterate that violence of any kind is intolerable and has no place in Sarawak,” he said.

Ibrahim also urged the police and the relevant authorities to take stern action and track down culprit.

He also called upon members of the public to remain calm and allow police to conduct their investigation.

“Do not speculate on the matter,” he reminded.

On Sunday, police received a report of an individual hurling a Molotov cocktail at the Jalan Satok KK Mart outlet here, causing some boxes containing beverages placed on the five-foot way in front of the store to catch fire.

Police are still investigating the case under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

The incident in Kuching was the third Molotov cocktail attack on KK Mart stores in the country – the first incident occurred in Kuantan, followed by another in Bidor, Perak.

“I was quite shocked to hear of this attack on a KK Mart in Kuching. I hope police would go all out to get the culprit and charge him in court. I do hope that this despicable act is an isolated one as the issue about the socks with inscription bearing the word ‘Allah’ is happening in Malaya, and not in Sarawak.

“The authorities have already charged the parties involved – let the law take its course,” said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Asajaya assemblyman also called for cool heads to prevail.

“The people must not get swayed by sentiments and emotions.

“There are people out there who just love to see our diverse communities going against each other.

“Nobody wins in the long run if the issue is prolonged,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president.

Expressing similar sentiments, Samariang assemblywoman Dato Sri Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali described the Molotov cocktail attack as ‘an unfortunate incident that should never have happened in Sarawak’.

“In Islam, moderation is highly advocated when it comes to reacting to any circumstances, placing harmony and security as the main priorities.

“The safety and security of everyone and businesses must be protected at all costs.

“I hope all these nonsensical violent reactions would stop. Being violent or over-reacting will not solve anything. Learn to be more forgiving, and move on.

“Do not let any issue to be blown out of proportion. Have patience and compassion, in line with the spirit of Ramadan,” said the Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations).

In Sibu, Pelawan assemblyman Datuk Michael Tiang regarded the Molotov cocktail attack in Kuching last Sunday as ‘very un-Sarawakian’.

“This has never happened before, and it should not happen at all, in Sarawak. This is so ‘un-Sarawakian’.

“Sarawak has always been considered as a prime model for racial unity and harmony, so it’s a shock that this happened in Sarawak,” said the Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Sarawak in a statement today.

Stressing further, Tiang said everyone must come together to say no to such behaviour.

“Every Sarawakian has a role to play, be they in religious groups, education, or any non-governmental organisations (NGOs) – they should come together to stop this act from invading Sarawak because defending Sarawak’s core values of harmony and unity is a shared responsibility,” said the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief, also urging everyone to remain calm.

“I do hope that this would just be an isolated incident,” he added.