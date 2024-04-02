Baru to Sarawakians: Stand up against acts of terrorism

KUCHING (April 2): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian is calling fellow Sarawakians to make a stand against acts of terror, following Sunday’s Molotov cocktail attack on KK Mart outlet at Jalan Satok here.

In a press statement today, Baru thanked Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof for making a stand against the attack and calling for the arrest of the culprits, saying the authorities must be seen to act quickly to bring those responsible to justice.

“Nobody has the right to take the law into their own hands and such behaviour must be nipped in the bud before it escalates.

“This incident shows that we cannot assume anymore that we are free from the racial and religious bigotry that has afflicted Peninsular Malaysia in such an unimaginable and horrific manner over the past decades.

“There may be small clusters of people who have become inclined towards such acts of terror and destruction. In order to curb the influence of these people, it is crucial that our political leaders and our religious leaders speak up to put a stop to this dangerous trend.

“This is crucial for the sake of the country and our future generations. If we keep quiet, the extremists will become emboldened and even more brazen to instil fear among the rakyat, and they will eventually control the narrative of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) called for a thorough investigation on the motive behind the Molotov cocktail attack.

SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting said the party is shocked and angered by the incident and called on the police to apprehend the culprit to restore peace and order.

He stressed it is crucial for police to investigate whether the motive is related to the controversy surrounding KK Mart convenience stores in Peninsular Malaysia.

“If the incident is related, it is regrettable to see such violence happening here that is disturbing Sarawak’s peace.

“According to the police, the attack on KK Mart in Kuching resulted in only property damage. Yet this is an act of extremism that could potentially result in loss of life.

“We hope that after apprehending the culprit, the police will impose severe penalties to deter others from taking things into their own hands,” Ting said in a statement yesterday.

He said Sarawak has been the epitome of unity, with its multiethnic population coexisting peacefully.

Ting said the KK Mart attack is a reminder that Sarawak’s peace needs to be protected and not taken for granted.