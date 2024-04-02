CUCKOO Introduces Siti Nurhaliza, Jaclyn Victor, Phei Yong as new ambassador trio

KUALA LUMPUR (April 2): CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd (CUCKOO), the Healthy Home Creator, announced its latest brand ambassadors Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Jaclyn Victor, and Phei Yong during its CUCKOO X RIUH: #SAMASAMA RAYA BAZAAR event.

This three-day celebration, held in collaboration with RIUH, a curated creative platform under MyCreative Ventures, aimed to spread the joy of Raya across Malaysia.

CUCKOO Ambassador Trio: Advocates of #SAMASAMAHealthier

Siti Nurhaliza, an esteemed partner of CUCKOO known for her dedication to healthier living, continues her ambassadorship.

Together with iconic musician Jaclyn Victor and versatile celebrity Phei Yong, they champion CUCKOO’s vision for #SAMASAMAHealthier living, inspiring Malaysians to embrace vitality and wellbeing in their everyday lives.

The selection of ambassadors reflects a shared commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles. Each brings a unique perspective and background, enriching CUCKOO’s efforts to connect with diverse Malaysian audiences. In the coming year, the trio will share their personal journeys, inspiring others to cultivate healthier home environments.

CUCKOO International founder and CEO Hoe Kian Choon expressed excitement about the new additions.

“We are delighted to welcome Jaclyn Victor and Phei Yong to our CUCKOO family, alongside Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza. Together, they embody our mission to empower all Malaysians to lead healthier lives.

“Through their influence, we hope to inspire positive change across generations and communities.”

#SAMASAMABuatBaik at CUCKOO X RIUH: #SAMASAMA RAYA BAZAAR

The festivities commenced with a stellar performance by Siti Nurhaliza and Jaclyn Victor, accompanied by a comedic skit from Phei Yong and Nabil Ahmad.

In the spirit of Ramadan, CUCKOO introduced two initiatives under the #SAMASAMABuatBaik Ramadan-Raya campaign theme:

1. ‘Kamu Like, CUCKOO Derma’: A digital campaign encouraging social media participation to donate water purifiers to charity homes.

2. ‘Kamu Derma, CUCKOO Salurkan’: Collection of essential items at the bazaar for donation to various charity organizations.

Open to the public, the bazaar featured over 100 local creative brands and food stalls, offering visitors an opportunity to indulge in Raya shopping and culinary delights.

As CUCKOO celebrates its 10th anniversary, the #SAMASAMA RAYA BAZAAR underscores its commitment to building healthier homes and stronger connections with Malaysians.

With a revenue of RM1.111 billion in 2023, the company continues to innovate its Healthy Home solutions, aiming to integrate wellness into every household.

Looking ahead, Hoe emphasised CUCKOO’s dedication to prioritising customer-centric values and fostering a healthier Malaysia.

Through continued innovation and community engagement, CUCKOO strives to inspire Malaysians to be #SAMASAMAHealthier together.