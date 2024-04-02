DAP man wants S’wakians to spend RM10 at KK Mart outlets to show opposition against petrol bomb attack

KUCHING (April 2): Sarawakians have been called on to spend RM10 at KK Mart outlets and share it on social media to show their opposition towards acts of violence.

Soo Tien Ren, special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, made the call following a Molotov cocktail attack on KK Mart’s Jalan Satok outlet here on Sunday.

“While it is undeniable that KK Mart had made mistakes in the ‘Allah’ socks issue, resorting to violence against the store and its employees is unjustifiable.

“Therefore, I urge my fellow Sarawakians to demonstrate support for KK Mart by spending a mere RM10 and sharing it on social media with the hashtag #RM10lawanekstremis. It is time to assert our stance and demonstrate that Sarawak vehemently opposes any extremist ideologies,” Soo said in a statement today.

The statement was issued after Soo spent RM10 at the Jalan Satok outlet together with colleagues Michael Kong Feng Nian and Sim Kiat Leng today.

He called Sunday’s attack regrettable and saddening, adding it was a stark reminder that extremism knows no boundaries and can infiltrate even Sarawak’s shores.

“It is imperative for Sarawakians to recognise that extremism is not distant from us.

“I firmly believe that Sarawak epitomises harmony and diversity, not just within Malaysia but across Southeast Asia.

“To uphold this reputation, it is essential for Sarawakians to vehemently oppose extremist and violent actions through concrete measures,” he added.

Yesterday, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police are hunting for the suspect who hurled a Molotov cocktail at the Jalan Satok KK Mart outlet.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to seven years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.