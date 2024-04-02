FAM chief denies Pan Gon leaving Harimau Malaya

KUALA LUMPUR (April 2): The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin confirmed not receiving any letter from Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan Gon, who is rumoured to be leaving the team.

According to Hamidin, the rumours were an attempt to create controversy following two consecutive 0-2 defeats to Oman in the Group D action of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers last month, dropping to third position with six points after having topped the group.

“Pan Gon himself has denied news reports which cited sources as saying that he has sent a letter to FAM and is ready to leave the Harimau Malaya squad,” he told a press conference after the 60th FAM Annual Congress in Subang Jaya, yesterday.

Recently, the national football arena was rocked by news reports that Pan Gon and his coaching staff had sent a letter to FAM and were prepared to leave the national team if their services were no longer needed.

However, in a statement on FAM’s official Facebook the same day, the 54-year-old coach from South Korea denied the news report and expressed his commitment to the team until his contract ends at the end of next year.

Pan Gon said his main mission is to get Malaysia to qualify for the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and secure an early spot for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Meanwhile, Hamidin also denied that Pan Gon’s assistant coach, Pau Marti Vicente, had left the team as he was not seen on the bench during the match against Oman at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil last March 26.

“He was admitted to a hospital on March 23, which is a day after the national squad returned from Muscat, Oman, for health problems.

“He was warded for six days and was only discharged on March 28. Pau Marti is still with the Harimau Malaya squad,” said Hamidin. – Bernama