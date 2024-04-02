Fatimah: SeDidik integrates Digital Literacy into curriculum for future-ready youth

KUCHING (April 2): The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development (KPWP) Sarawak is integrating the Digital Literacy programme into SeDidik’s primary curriculum.

Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said that this integration ensures the education system remains at the forefront of global advancements aligned with the state government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“Through intensive training sessions, we have equipped 117 SeDidik teachers with essential digital literacy skills in February and March this year, ensuring they can effectively guide and inspire our future generation.

“This initiative is a testament to the forward-thinking vision of SeDidik’s management and the dedication of its teachers,” she said during the handover ceremony of the Kids Bits and Bytes Tablets to SeDidik Sarawak at Baitul Makmur II today.

Fatimah said that a total of 61 centres will implement this programme as part of their main curriculum this year, involving 721 six-year-old children.

“We recognise the importance of nurturing digital literacy from an early age. Hence, at the KPWK, we emphasise the significance of instilling internet safety and productive digital device usage habits in pre-schoolers.

“By starting early, we lay the groundwork for responsible digital citizens of the future,” she added.

Fatimah said that an impact assessment initiative was launched to evaluate the outcome and impact of their efforts.

“By involving all stakeholders, we ensure that our initiatives remain relevant and effective,” she said.

During the ceremony, Persatuan Kebajikan Rolf Schnyder donated 488 tablets to SeDidik centres in Sarawak.

Also present was KPWK Early Childhood Division head Salina Bujang and Rolf Schnyder Foundation programme director Andrea G. Githens.