Firebombing of Kuching KK Mart outlet totally unacceptable, says DAP man

KUCHING (April 2): The recent firebombing of a KK Mart outlet at Jalan Satok here is totally unacceptable, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong Feng Nian.

Kong, who is also special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, called on members of the public to refrain from taking matters into their own hands and let the legal process take its course.

“The recent ‘Allah’ socks issue is deeply regrettable and should never have happened. While it is commendable that KK Mart has promptly issued an apology, this incident underscores the importance of respecting the sensitivities of all communities.

“The prosecution has already filed charges against the directors of KK Mart and Xin Jiang Chang Sdn Bhd, the supplier of the socks. Additionally, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has issued an order to end the controversy,” he said in a statement today.

Kong said it is important for everyone in multiracial and multicultural country like Malaysia to exercise understanding and tolerance towards other races and beliefs.

“All religious teachings place a strong emphasis on the virtues of compassion, forgiveness, and love for others. We should take this as a chance to unite as a community rather than fostering more division and hostility.

“Moving forward, it is essential that we engage in constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” he added.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah on Monday said the police are hunting for the suspect involved in hurling a Molotov cocktail at the KK Mart outlet in Jalan Satok here.

He confirmed that a report on the incident was lodged on Sunday by the store worker, who reported that a Molotov cocktail caused boxes containing beverages placed on the five-foot way in front of the store to catch fire.