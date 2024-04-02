First Sarawak DUN meeting for 2024 from May 6-15

KUCHING (April 2): The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly’s (DUN) first meeting of the third term of the 19th DUN will be held from May 6 until May 15 this year.

According to an official letter sighted by The Borneo Post, the DUN sitting will be declared open by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at 9am on May 6.

The letter, signed by DUN secretary Nur Azhar Bujang, said the Head of State would deliver his address at the opening ceremony after inspecting the guard of honour.

All 82 assemblypersons are invited to attend the opening ceremony with their spouses.

They are also required to wear official attire with their respective honours and medals. Those who do not have official attire are advised to observe the dark lounge suit dress code.

In the letter, the Nur Azhar said the respective assemblypersons can submit up to 10 oral questions for the coming sitting in line with DUN Standing Orders 19 and 24.

According to the letter, the written notice containing the questions must be personally signed by the assemblypersons and reach the DUN secretary by April 22.

The assemblypersons are also advised to observe the standard operating procedure (SOPs) and circulars issued by the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies.