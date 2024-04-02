‘Free Education Project 2024’ set to empower SPM school leavers for success

MIRI (April 2): Some 100 Form 5 school leavers are attending a two-month the ‘Free Education Project 2024’ at IBS College here from yesterday until May 30.

The programme organised by IBS College offers school leavers the opportunity to learn additional skills while waiting for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, who launched the programme yesterday, said the programme provides avenues and supportive environments, enabling students to gain invaluable experiences while preparing academically for their future studies.

“Talent is very important to a nation’s development. Therefore, I am highly supportive of the free education project that serves as a platform for them to get a head-start.

“SPM school-leavers have a lot of time while waiting for their exam results. By utilising their time learning new skills, it will equip them with tools and resources to sharpen their skills and expand their knowledge base.

“In fact, in uncertain times like this, we are even more committed to preparing students for the challenges that lie ahead, whether it’s further education or entering the job market. Hence by offering insights into various academic pathways, and career options, we aim to empower students to make informed decisions about their future,” said Ting.

He also suggested for IBS College to make the programme a yearly event.

Meanwhile, IBS College chairman Dr Anthony Hii explained that the idea was conceived years before and when the proposal was pitched to Ting, they were delighted to receive great support from the Piasau assemblyman.

“The project offers short courses such as computer skills, leadership and entrepreneurship development, and English language skills in which the students are highly interested in learning.

“The total of 100 participants in this inaugural free education project comes from 15 secondary schools in Sarawak, with the largest number from SMK Merbau, SMK Pujut and SMK St Joseph.

“Through this corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, our intention isn’t just to impart knowledge, we hope to foster growth, igniting curiosity and preparing our youth for the challenges ahead,” said Hii.

He added that by the end of the two-month course, participants will undergo an informal assessment to determine their understanding of the course.

Meanwhile, Ting stressed the importance of education and how it can nurture and develop one’s talent.

“The Sarawak government have been committed to building schools and universities offering free education for Sarawakians. Five state-owned international secondary schools with international curricular syllabuses are in the pipeline, with the first in Petra Jaya, Kuching having begun operations.

“In Miri, we will have one in the Beraya area in Lambir. We anticipate the school will produce many future talents who can contribute to our nation’s development,” said Ting.