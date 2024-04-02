Hard-up couple receives assistance from Hope Place

KUCHING (April 2): Hope Place Kuching is assisting a couple living in Kampung Tabuan Hilir here after misfortune befell them early this year.

Emelliana Sahari, 47 and husband Kasar Drahman, 45, are daily-wage earners but the former had to quit her job due to health challenges.

“Kasar is a construction worker while Emelliana used to work at a seafood restaurant. In February this year, Emelliana had to have her leg amputated due to diabetes.

“According to her, she stopped work back in 2020 because her health deteriorated. Furthermore, Emelliana has high blood pressure and high blood sugar, and is weak physically,” said Hope Place in a statement.

It said the couple lives a simple life and take care of each other’s needs since they are childless.

“Although they stay in a rundown wooden house with leaking roof and rotting wooden stairs, the couple is thankful for what they have,” said Hope Place.

It said the couple is currently living with Kasar’s sister, whose house is nearby, as Emelliana is still in the recovery stage and needs assistance while her husband works all day.

“Kasar’s sister, according to Emelliana, is a Godsend to them. Not only does she let Emelliana use a room on the ground floor for easy access, she is always there for Emelliana, assisting her in whatever way she can.

“Another relative also gave Emelliana a second-hand wheelchair.”

It is learnt that Emelliana has applied for assistance from the Social Welfare Department and Tabung Baitulmal.

Hope Place is supplying Emelliana adult diapers mainly for night use.

Donations can be deposited directly to Hope Place’s Maybank account 511289001160 or by scanning the S Pay Global QR code on its Facebook page. Receipts will be issued upon request.

For more information, call 082-505987.