Inter-faith Harmony Committee, Jakim to hold emergency meeting to discuss KK Mart ‘Allah’ socks fiasco

KUCHING (April 2): The Inter-faith Harmony Committee (Harmony Committee), entrusted by the Ministry of National Unity, and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will be holding an emergency meeting to discuss the KK Mart ‘Allah’ socks fiasco.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar in a joint statement said the government will be taking immediate steps to ensure harmony of the people and the country.

“Over the past few weeks, the country has been continuously hit with various incidents related to religious and racial sensitivities, including the recent one at KK Mart in Kuching which was caused by irresponsible individuals.

“We strongly condemn all incidents of racial and religious polemics that threaten the harmony of the people,” they said.

They said authorities, particularly the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) need to take strict action against any party who violates the law to be brought to justice.

“The parties involved need to be punished with appropriate punishment as a lesson to all parties.”

Both ministers issued a stern warning to all individuals not to incite past racial polemics to the point of creating social tension among people of multiple races, religions and cultures in the country.

They also reiterated their stance urging that no party instigate matters that touch religious sensitivities and to comply with the Federal Constitution.

“The community needs to always cultivate and practise the values ​​of life which is the responsibility of every citizen to protect as well to defend the stability and security of the country from any threat of conflict, provocation and hostility,” they said.

A KK Mart outlet here was attacked with a Molotov cocktail on Sunday, making it the third incident of such attack on the convenience store chain nationwide.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, who yesterday confirmed that a report on the incident was lodge on Sunday, said the police received the report from a 25-year-old store worker who reported that a Molotov cocktail caused boxed containing beverages placed on the five-foot way in front of the store to catch fire.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

The first incident was at a KK Mart outlet occurred at Bidor, Tapah on March 26 and the second was reported in Sungai Isap, Kuantan on March 29.