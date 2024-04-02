KATSN advisor hopes state government continues to assist autistic folks

KUCHING (April 2): It is hoped that the state government will continue providing and improving their assistance to autistic individuals, said Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

The Kuching Association of Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs (KATSN) advisor said one of the ways to assist autistic individuals is to provide health assistance, especially for those undergoing diagnostic tests, such as blood tests and analytical behaviour, as well as therapy for those whose speech has been affected by the disorder.

“Today (April 2) marks World Autism Awareness Day, which was declared by the United Nations General Assembly to highlight the need to improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.

“People with autism are considered special because they have learning difficulties and, for some, have physical challenges.

“As a parent of an autistic adult son, I am pleased that much work has been put by parents’ group, volunteers and the government to help this special group of citizens in Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

Sim said he and his family had gone through challenges with his son Alister Sim, who turns 24 this year.

“The difficulties we have in accepting him for who he is, the realisation that no matter how many interventions we put him through, we can’t get him to be ‘normal’ like us.

“Nevertheless, we are happy to share that he is a talented artist who specialises in acrylic and digital painting,” he said.

He said his son Alister had just completed a three-month course by Gamuda Enabling Academy to train him to work in various industries.

“He went through an intensive nine to five work routine under his job coach, where he learnt to do self-grooming, budgeting, housekeeping, motivation, job training as a data clerk and more.

“We hope the training at the academy will help him acclimatise himself to our normal work society,” he said.

Sim pointed out that the state government has a similar job training centre for people with special needs at the Samarahan Rehabilitation Centre where they are taught electrical, sewing, computing and hairdressing skills.

“I am also happy to note that there are various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Kuching that provide assistance in behavioural intervention of young autistic children.

“However, there is still a demand for more job training centres for these special young adults after completing secondary school education to learn to become productive adults who contribute to our community and economy,” he said.

He also said that incentives provided by the federal government to employ special needs folks are provided by the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“I hope the incentives can be further improved with higher and longer duration of grants to their employer,” said Sim.