Lukanisman: Bring KK Mart firebomb attack culprits to book

MIRI (April 2): Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni has called for an immediate investigation to bring to justice the individual or perpetrators involved in Sunday’s Molotov attack on a KK Mart outlet in Kuching.

“Appropriate legal action must be taken against the perpetrators as soon as possible and there should be no compromise on those purposely creating tension and fear among communities of different religions and race,” he said in a statement.

Calling for public cooperation and tip-offs to the police, he said such act could jeopardise safety of the employees and customers at the outlet as well as the public, and should not be treated lightly.

“We do not wish to see such extreme acts become a culture when dealing with contentious issues. We have laws that can resolve the problems that occur. Sarawak is harmonious and prosperous as its people celebrate diversity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak leadership council chairman Roland Engan said the party will not compromise on any attempt to ride on the wave of hatred.

He said the authorities require time and space to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“We are nation of rule of law and should not be emotional beyond the perimeter of freedom of expression and beyond current laws to maintain the safety of everybody,” he said when contacted on the attack.

Also commenting on the incident was Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong, who called on the public to refrain from taking matters into their own hands and let the legal process take its course.

The special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said it was essential for the people to engage in constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.