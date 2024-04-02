Man fined RM10,000 for illegally possessing 500 litres of diesel in Siburan

KUCHING (April 2): The Sessions Court here today fined a 34-year-old man RM10,000 in default six months in jail for possessing 500 litres of diesel in Siburan last year.

Firdaus Khan Safawi pleaded guilty before Judge Musli Ab Hamid to a charge under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, punishable under Subsection 22(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM1 million, or an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both upon conviction.

Musli also ordered for Firdaus’s vehicle and the diesel to be given up to the authorities.

Firdaus committed the offence at a gas station at Mile 17, Siburan, Jalan Kuching-Serian around 8.40pm on Oct 11, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a team from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living apprehended a 30-year-old man and seized 500 litres of diesel, which was kept in a van.

Diesel is a controlled item under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The investigation found that the arrested man was Firdaus’ employee, who had been ordered to purchase the diesel.

Checks conducted by KPDN officers found that Firdaus did not have any licence or permit to possess the controlled item.

The diesel subsidised by the government was purchased by Firdaus’ employee at petrol stations around Serian and Kuching.

Firdaus committed an offence under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, in such circumstances as to raise a reasonable suspicion to commit an offence against Sub-regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, that is dealing in the said controlled article by wholesale or retail without a licence, which can be punished under Subsection 22(1) of the same Act.

DPP Nor Azhari Yusof prosecuted the case, while Firdaus was unrepresented by legal counsel.