Serving the people, highlighting urgent issues my top priorities, says new pol-sec

SIBU (April 2): Newly-appointed political secretary to the Premier, Joshua Ting, says he will do his best to highlight issues affecting the people that require attention from the relevant government agencies.

The 38-year-old former Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councillor said his new capacity would enable him to serve the people better.

“For this new responsibility, I pledge to maintain my integrity as well as always be genuine and courageous in highlighting any issue that requires urgent and serious attention.

“In addition to disseminating accurate information with regards to government policies, I will do my best to assist the assemblymen and assemblywomen at the directive of YAB Premier in their respective ministries and constituencies,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Ting, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Bawang Assan Youth chief, was a councillor with SRDC since 2019.

He was among the 20 individuals sworn in as political secretaries to the Premier in a ceremony held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Kuching yesterday, for a two-year tenure.