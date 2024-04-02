PBS discusses state election, pact with Sabah STAR

KOTA KINABALU (April 2): The Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) supreme council has met to discuss a proposal to work with Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) in the next state election.

PBS deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the main agenda discussed is the party’s preparation to face the state election which will be held at any time.

Joachim who chaired the meeting at the PBS headquarters at Donggongon, said the meeting was aimed at providing further information on the progress on cooperation with STAR.

“We will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sabah STAR and hand over our findings and decisions to the president (Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili) later on,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also present at the meeting were deputy presidents Datuk Jahid Jahim and Datuk Seri Yee Moh Chai; secretary-general Datuk Julita Majungki, vice presidents Datuk Haji Ruslan Muharam, Datuk Hendrus Anding, Datuk Johnny Mositun, Datuk Peter Mak, Datuk Daniel Kinsik and Murshid Mohd Rais; treasurer Datuk Lu Kim Yun; and information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.