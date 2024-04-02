Petronas, Jera to explore feasibility of CCS value chain between Japan, Malaysia

KUCHING (April 2): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has recently signed a joint study agreement (JSA) with Jera Co., Inc (Jera) from Japan to evaluate the feasibility of the entire carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain.

Through its subsidiary Petronas CCS Solutions Sdn Bhd (PCCSS), Petronas said the agreement will strengthen the collaboration and contribute towards building a global network for cross-border carbon dioxide transport and storage.

The entire CCS value chain includes separation and capture of carbon dioxide emitted by Jera in Japan, cross-border transportation, and carbon dioxide storage in Malaysia.

“The JSA represents a notable stride forward in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Asia Pacific region, especially in Malaysia and Japan,” said Petronas in a statement.

PCCSS chief executive officer Nora’in Md Salleh said the agreement signifies a pivotal step towards enhanced collaboration with an important partner.

“This spirit of collaboration will speed up progression and enrich CCS delivery by leveraging the vast experiences of the two organisations.

“This is in line with Petronas commitment in accelerating the development of prominent CCS hubs in Malaysia, for the region.”

Petronas is championing CCS as a key solution in addressing emissions from its operations as well as other industries.

Recognising the importance of regional collaboration in addressing climate change, Petronas continues to form strategic collaborations as part of its deliberate steps in building a resilient and sustainable portfolio, while accelerating its Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 pathway.