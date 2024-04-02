Premier attends Malaysia Energy Council Meeting in Putrajaya

KUCHING (April 2): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg attended the Malaysia Energy Council Meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya this morning.

He was among state government leaders and ministers who attended the meeting, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who also serves as the council’s chairman.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, who is Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohammad Abu Bakar Marzuki; and Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability permanent secretary Abang Ahmad Abang Morni.

The Malaysia Energy council was recently formed following the launch of the National Energy Policy (DTN) 2022-2040 by the previous federal administration.

The DTN seeks to strategically chart the way forward and outlines key priorities for the energy sector in the coming years to achieve the country’s low carbon aspiration.

The policy will also position the energy sector as a catalyst for socioeconomic development banking on the tremendous opportunities rising from the energy transition as the world continues to orchestrate efforts towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.