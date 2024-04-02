Rain captured on radar after cloud seeding in three areas in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 2): There was rain captured by weather radar after cloud seeding operations (OPA) were carried out for three consecutive days in three target areas, including Papar, said District Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Fuad Abdullah.

He said the Gema Radar Image from March 28 to 30 showed that the average rainfall was between five and 10 mm/h after OPA was conducted in the three target areas, namely Papar, Lahad Datu and Tawau.

Mohd Fuad said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) reported that the OPA implementation on March 30 only covered Lahad Datu and Tawau, while the operation in Papar could not be carried out because it did not receive clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to fly in that area.

“Based on rainfall gauge readings, moderate to heavy rain was recorded in the target areas on March 28, while drizzle was recorded on March 29, and no rain was recorded on March 30 in the target areas.

“However, the Gema Radar Image showed that there was rain captured after OPA was conducted on all three days in the target areas with an average rainfall between 5-10 mm/h,” he said in a statement here last night.

Mohd Fuad also expressed appreciation and gratitude to the Office of Internal Affairs and Research, Sabah Chief Minister’s Department, which has cooperated with federal agencies in carrying out the OPA.

The operation, aimed at increasing river water levels to meet domestic needs, also involved other agencies including the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Labuan Federal Territory Water Supply Division and MET Malaysia, he said.

In another development, Mohd Fuad said that the water at the Emergency Water Supply Scheme (EWSS) Water Treatment Plant in Limbahau, Papar, could not be treated due to a high water salinity level with a total of 3,038mg/l recorded by the District Water Department as of 3 pm today.

On March 13, Mohd Fuad, who is also the Papar District Officer, declared the district a drought disaster area following a water supply crisis caused by a drought in the area. – Bernama