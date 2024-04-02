RTM plays vital role as trusted source of information, says rep

BINTULU (April 2): Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) continues to play an important role as a trusted source of information, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

He said RTM’s role contributes to the development of the state and country, as well as strengthens unity among the people.

Pang called on RTM to continue moving forward under Industrial Revolution 4.0 by bringing about positive changes, innovating, and ensuring continuity in providing quality services to the people.

“I would like to thank the people of RTM for their service and contribution to Sarawak, especially in Bintulu.

“May RTM always be a trusted source of information and continue to make the country proud,” he said during the 78th RTM Day celebration here yesterday.

RTM was established on April 1, 1946 beginning with one radio station, while television broadcasting was launched on Dec 28, 1963.

The broadcaster currently operates six television stations and 34 radio stations across the country.