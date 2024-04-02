RTM’s Drive-Thru Ramadan Kasih programme fosters closer ties with community, key partners

KUCHING (April 2): The just-concluded Drive-Thru Ramadan Kasih@RTM programme met its key objective of strengthening Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Sarawak’s relationships with the local community and its strategic partners.

Apart from the main presentation of ‘Ramadan Kasih’ food baskets and the distribution of 5,000 packs of ‘iftar’ (break-of-fast) meals, the two-day programme also had many other exciting activities such as work party to prepare ‘bubur lambuk’ and ‘bubur pedas’, ‘Jualan Rahmah’ (Rahmah Sale), the ‘Agropreneur Bazaar’, a free-haircut drive, as well as the ‘Ramadan Kasih’ convoy.

Declaring the closing ceremony at RTM Sarawak headquarters here yesterday was Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Mohamad Razi Sitam.

“This is the fourth edition of the Drive Thru Ramadan Kasih@RTM programme, since it was introduced in 2021.

“But for the first time this year, it’s being held for two days, starting from March 31, with various activities having been arranged for visitors,” said Mohamad Razi.

He said the activities served as a good way to enliven the Ramadan month as they emphasise helping the community.

“They also signify the great cooperation with the strategic partners, especially the main sponsor Petros.

“I commend the organising committee because throughout the hustle and bustle of preparing for this, RTM Sarawak and its strategic partners still manage to extend the collaboration to other government agencies, private entities and educational institutions.

“I believe that with such solid collaboration, efforts to develop the local community can be successfully achieved,” he added.

Also present yesterday were Sarawak Broadcasting Department director Wan Azhan Wan Hamat and Petros vice-president for human capital and relations Ismail Said.