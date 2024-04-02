Sarawak MPs can’t believe KK Mart firebombing happened in state famed for racial, religious harmony

KUCHING (April 2): Two Sarawak MPs said today have expressed disbelief that the firebombing against a KK Mart branch here on Sunday could happen in the state.

According to the lawmaker duo, the state is a model of racial and religious unity and harmony and it is unthinkable that the Molotov cocktail attack — believed to be retaliation for the “Allah” socks issue — is perpetrated here.

“As a fellow Sarawakian, I never expected to see this happen in my own state. Our race relations and religious harmony are admired by people around the country,” Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng said in a brief statement here.

He also warned the public against vigilantism and violence.

“If people don’t like the brand, just don’t buy from them. It is so simple. There is no need to cause harm and to damage property,” Sng, who is also Parti Bangsa Malaysia president, said.

“We have laws in this country, so let the police do their job [in investigating the Allah sock issue]. In the meantime, everyone, stay calm.”

He highlighted how KK Mart is a Sarawak-based company, adding that he does not believe anyone in his capacity has any intention to hurt the Muslim community.

“Nonetheless, a mistake was committed and so let the law take its course,” Sng said.

Similarly, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said Sarawakians must stand up against such acts of hate so they will not be normalised here.

“Out of all the places, we did not expect this to happen in Kuching, Sarawak, which is supposedly known as the City of Unity, a place where for years we have learnt to live harmoniously regardless of our race, religion or background,” Yii, who is also the National DAP Socialist Youth chief, said.

He said this shows how the unity and harmony that Malaysians treasure are so fragile and must be protected.

“We must stem this before it spreads any further and any quarters that continue to instigate and spread hate must also face the full force of the law,” he said.

He said Malaysians must not take this lightly and all parties must make a deliberate attempt to de-escalate the situation and spread understanding and respect.

“Let us all move towards unity, not division. This is our opportunity to gain a better understanding of one another regardless of our race, religion or background and ensure nothing like this happens again,” he stressed.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah yesterday confirmed that a report on the incident was lodged on Sunday.

In a statement, he said the police received a report from a 25-year-old store worker, who reported that a Molotov cocktail caused boxes containing beverages placed on the five-foot way in front of the store to catch fire.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

He urged members of the public to contact investigating officer Sgt Ceremona Nasim on 013-8554168 or approach the nearest police station if they have information relating to the incident. – Malay Mail