Sarawak Premier’s chief pol-sec condemns Molotov cocktail attack on Kuching’s KK Mart

KUCHING (April 2): The Molotov cocktail attack on a KK Mart outlet at Jalan Satok here on Sunday is an act of violence which should not be tolerated, said Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman.

In this regard, the Chief Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier said he strongly condemned the act by the perpetrator.

“Not only is this against the law, it is also an act of violence which should not be tolerated,” he said in a press statement today.

Fazzrudin, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Supreme Council member and Tupong assemblyman, also urged members of the public to remain calm.

He expressed confidence that the police are pursuing the matter and will bring the perpetrator to justice.

“At the same time, I would like to advise the public to avoid making speculations and let the police conduct their investigation into the incident,” he added.

Fazzrudin also reminded everyone to respect the rule of law by not taking the law into their own hands.

Yesterday, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police are hunting the suspect involved in hurling a Molotov cocktail at the Jalan Satok KK Mart on Sunday.

The recent controversy of the ‘Allah’ socks issue involving KK Mart has resulted in calls to boycott the convenience store chain.

On Saturday, a KK Mart outlet in Kuantan, Pahang was reported to have been firebombed.

This was after a failed attempt to firebomb another outlet in Bidor, Perak earlier last week.