SDMC will decide aid amount for fire victims once Resident’s Office sends report, says Uggah

KUCHING (April 2): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will decide on the aid request for fire victims as soon as possible so they can rebuild their houses or longhouses, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said the committee will decide on how much aid it should provide once it receives the report from the respective Resident’s Office.

“The Resident’s Office will have to evaluate how much the government should assist. Then, upon receiving the report, the SDMC will make its decision within a week,” he said in a statement.

Uggah made this remark after visiting a fire victim, Charles Tegalang, in Nanga Tiga in Layar after his grocery shop was completely destroyed in a morning fire on March 28.

On the aid quantum, he said the state government had introduced a programme with a maximum assistance of RM70,000 to assist fire victims.

“This applies to each individual house or individual unit of a longhouse but of course, the state Welfare Department will be the first-aid responder in giving basic daily necessities to the victims,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, Uggah earlier handed over a contract with a value of RM388,000 to a contractor for the upgrading of a farm road at Kebun Cina in Spaoh. He was accompanied by Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu.

The project is financed by the Betong Division Development Agency.

He said the agency has set aside RM30 million since 2023 to upgrade some 73 oil palm, pepper and rubber farm roads in the Bukit Saban area.

“We hope we can help all these farmers in developing their farms and becoming more productive,” he said.

On another issue, the Bukit Saban assemblyman was saddened by the actions of irresponsible individuals who have been stealing electronic components from communication tower in Bukit Saban and Layar.

“The towers are meant for the people to communicate easily with their relatives and friends all over the state, nation and world. Those culprits should think carefully before resorting to such vandalism,” he said.

He hoped the police would carry out investigations immediately and apprehend those responsible. He also hoped those staying near the towers would keep watch and keep them safe.