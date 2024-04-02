Senator: Molotov cocktail attack on Kuching KK Mart outlet very contrary to S’wakians harmonious culture

KUCHING (April 2): The recent Molotov cocktail attack on a KK Mart outlet here was a big shock, said Senator Abun Sui.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak deputy chairman pointed out that such act is very contrary to the harmonious culture of Sarawakians, especially since Sarawak has been heralded as a peaceful state and often mentioned as an exemplary state in terms of unity.

“This incident can be seen as slightly tarnishing the good name of Sarawak.

“Therefore, all Sarawakians are advised to cooperate with the authorities to track down the party responsible for the act,” he said in a statement.

While hoping that Sarawakians are not involved in this incident, Abun Sui said he would leave it to the authorities to carry out their duty to solve this criminal act.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah on Monday said the police are hunting the suspect involved in hurling a Molotov cocktail at the KK Mart outlet in Jalan Satok.

He confirmed that a report on the incident was lodged on Sunday by the store worker, who reported that a Molotov cocktail caused boxes containing beverages placed on the five-foot way in front of the store to catch fire

He said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction

The recent controversy of the ‘Allah’ socks issue involving KK Mart has resulted in calls to boycott the convenience store chain.

Early Saturday, a KK Mart outlet in Kuantan, Pahang was reported to have been firebombed. This was after a failed attempt to firebomb another outlet in Bidor, Perak earlier last week.