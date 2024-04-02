JKR S’wak director: Sibu Jaya-Sibu town dual carriageway construction ahead of schedule

SIBU (April 2): Work on the 6.75km dual carriageway road linking Sibu Jaya township to Jalan Kong Yit Khim here is ahead of schedule, said Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak director Datu Richard Tajan.

He said actual construction progress has reached 80.37 per cent completion against the original schedule of 80.12 per cent.

“(Work on the project) Started March 25, 2019 with expected completion in September 2024,” he told The Borneo Post when asked on the status of the state-funded RM100 million project.

Richard said the completion of the road will reduce the travel time from Sibu Jaya to Sibu town, especially for the Salim and Upper Lanang areas.

The road connectivity will also spur the development of the area, he added.

He also informed that this stretch of road will be equipped with street lighting.