Soon Koh keeps mum on PSB’s official dissolution

KUCHING (April 2): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has kept tight-lipped on whether the party has been officially dissolved.

He said the matter will only be disclosed when the timing is appropriate.

“Please wait till the time is ripe. Thanks,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Wong was responding to a question on whether PSB’s dissolution had been approved by the Registrar of Societies.

Speculation is rife that PSB would be dissolved this week ahead of the Progressive Democratic Party’s (PDP) ‘Unity Night’ in Sibu this Saturday.

It was previously reported that the dinner is to welcome former PSB leaders and members into PDP, which is a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component party.

A dinner ticket sighted by The Borneo Post today reads: “Welcome Ex-leaders and Ex-members of PSB Join PDP Party.”

Merger talks for the two parties began last year after the signing of a memorandum of understanding on July 13, 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.

During a Chinese New Year visit to Wong’s residence in February, PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing had said the proposed PDP-PSB merger would be done in accordance with the anti-party hopping law.

Should the merger take place, PDP would have the third largest number of members among GPS coalition members.

PSB was first founded by Wong as the United People’s Party (UPP) in 2014 before it changed its name in 2019.

The party does not have any elected representative in Parliament.

It has three state assemblymen – Wong (Bawang Assan), deputy president Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa (Engkilili), and secretary-general Baru Bian (Ba Kelalan).