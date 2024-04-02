St Joseph’s class of ‘71 gather for reunion dinner

KUCHING (April 2): The 1971 Form 5 Alumni of St Joseph’s Secondary School gathered for their reunion dinner at Spoon Café and Restaurant here last Saturday.

The gathering, with over 40 alumni attendees, buzzed with joy and laughter as classmates reconnected with old friends they had not seen in years, said event organiser Joseph Chung Ngee Chiang in a press statement yesterday.

“We had a lot of fun catching up and sharing news and contacts,” said Chung, who expressed his satisfaction with the turnout.

“We are glad with the turnout. After this, we will plan next year’s reunion, 2025, in which we will expect more classmates to attend.”

The dinner ended with lively karaoke and a spirited rendition of the school rally ‘Sons of St Joseph’s’, leaving the attendees with cherished memories of their time together.