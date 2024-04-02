SUPP: Thoroughly investigate motive behind petrol bomb attack on Kuching’s KK Mart

MIRI (April 2): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has called for a thorough investigation on the motive behind the Molotov cocktail attack on a KK Mart outlet in Kuching on Sunday.

SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew said the party is shocked and angered by the incident and called on the police to apprehend the culprit to restore peace and order.

He stressed it is crucial for police to investigate whether the motive is related to the controversy surrounding KK Mart convenience stores in Peninsular Malaysia.

“If the incident is related, it is regrettable to see such violence happening here that is disturbing Sarawak’s peace.

“According to the police, the attack on KK Mart in Kuching resulted in only property damage. Yet this is an act of extremism that could potentially result in loss of life.

“We hope that after apprehending the culprit, the police will impose severe penalties to deter others from taking things into their own hands,” Ting said in a statement today.

He said Sarawak has been the epitome of unity, with its multiethnic population coexisting peacefully.

Ting said the KK Mart attack is a reminder that Sarawak’s peace needs to be protected and not taken for granted.

“The unity that has been built over generations must be cherished and preserved, as it can easily destroyed,” he said, adding the incident serves as a lesson for all to always remain calm and refrain from resorting to extreme measures.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister also thanked Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim for his concern over the KK Mart controversy, and for decreeing that all parties cease exploiting the incident for political gain by leaving it to law enforcement authorities.

“We agree with His Majesty’s viewpoint that all levels of society should learn from this and strive to strengthen unity, as prolonged anger benefits no one.

“Therefore, we hope this incident can be concluded, restoring peace and to continue focus on the country’s, especially Sarawak’s, development agenda,” added Ting.

Yesterday, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police are hunting the suspect involved in hurling a Molotov cocktail at the Jalan Satok KK Mart on Sunday.

The recent controversy of the ‘Allah’ socks issue involving KK Mart has resulted in calls to boycott the convenience store chain.

On Saturday, a KK Mart outlet in Kuantan, Pahang was reported to have been firebombed.

This was after a failed attempt to firebomb another outlet in Bidor, Perak earlier last week.