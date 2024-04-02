Tourism Malaysia’s latest package highlights geopark tourism in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 2): Tourism Malaysia has launched the Sarawak Delta Geopark and ​​Gawai Tourism Package 2024, set to promote the uniqueness of geopark tourism products as well as the celebration of Gawai Dayak in Sarawak to domestic and international tourists.

Under it, a total of 37 tourism packages have been developed in collaboration with 13 tourism operators from Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia which, among other things, offer visits to geosites, biological sites and cultural sites around the geoparks in Sarawak.

The packages include ‘Geological, Heritage & Exploration Package @ Sarawak Delta Geopark’, ‘Hidden Prehistory & Geological Sites Package @ Sarawak Delta Geopark’, ‘Cloud Glamping Package @ Sarawak Delta Geopark’, ‘Nature & Cultural Package @ Sarawak Delta Geopark’, ‘Gawai Open Package House at Matop Longhouse’, ‘Babulang Festival in Limbang Package’ and ‘Irau Aco Lun Bawang Festival Package’.

According to Tourism Malaysia director (package development division) Mohd Roslan Abdullah, the development of the package is part of the efforts to diversify the choice of tourist destinations in line with the preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“All the tourism packages have been included in a brochure, which can now be downloaded from the Tourism Malaysia website, www.malaysia travel.

“The development of this package can also catalyse the preservation of heritage, history and culture, in addition to diversifying economic activities and the involvement of local communities to generate income,” he said at the package launch in a hotel here today, where he represented Tourism Malaysia director general Manoharan Periasamy.

Mohd Roslan added that the Sarawak Delta Geopark & ​​Gawai 2024 Package was developed following a four-day, three-night tourism product workshop and tour held in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP) in October last year.

Also participating in the workshop were representatives of Forest Department Sarawak, the Department of Minerals and Geosciences Malaysia Sarawak, as well as tourism agencies in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

Among the tourism potential explored were geopark sites such as Tasik Biru, Fairy Cave, Paku Rockmaze Garden, Annah Rais Longhouse, Homestay Bung Jagoi and Kampung Sapit, also known as the ‘Village Above The Clouds’.

“Sarawak Delta Geopark was declared as the sixth national geopark on June 20, 2022.

“Covering an area of ​​3,112 square kilometres, this area is filled with various historical treasures, flora and fauna as well as its own cultural uniqueness, including 28 geosites, 12 biological sites and 14 cultural sites,” he said, adding that Tourism Malaysia realised the importance and potential of the Sarawak Delta Geopark in helping to attract tourists to visit Sarawak.

He also pointed out that as the agency responsible for promoting the country’s tourism industry, Tourism Malaysia would also help market these packages not only at the domestic level, but also at the international level through its overseas offices in collaboration with foreign travel agencies.

At a press conference later, Mohd Roslan expressed his confidence that these tourism packages would help accelerate Sarawak Delta Geopark’s recognition by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Forest Department deputy director Semilan Ripot, who was also present yesterday, said Sarawak intended to achieve Unesco recognition for its geopark in 2026.

“The department has set up a unit for this purpose,” he added.