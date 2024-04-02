Tourist arrivals in M’sia this year expected to exceed 2023 figures, says Tourism Malaysia director

KUCHING (April 2): The number of tourists visiting Malaysia this year is expected to exceed the arrivals in 2023 with more flight accessibility and introduction of niche tourism products, said Tourism Malaysia director (package development division) Mohd Roslan Abdullah.

“The niche products target the quality tourists – those who can spend more money (when visiting the country),” he told a press conference after the launch of Sarawak Delta Geopark and Gawai Tourism Package 2024 today.

He also pointed out the positive outlook is based on the introduction of new flight routes, including Sichuan Airlines and China Southern Airlines which made their maiden arrivals in Kuala Lumpur from Chengdu and Shenzhen on March 1 and April 1 respectively.

Meanwhile, Mohd Roslan in his speech earlier said Malaysia recorded a total of 20.14 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2023, with the contribution of tourism income reaching RM71.3 billion.

“Of this amount, Sarawak recorded the arrival of 3.92 million tourists compared to 2.02 million tourists in 2022. This is an increase of 93.28 per cent with the total tourist expenditure achieved reaching RM9.99 billion,” he said.

Therefore, he hoped the offering of the Sarawak Delta Geopark and Gawai Tourism Package 2024 will be able to increase the arrival of tourists to this country to make Visit Malaysia 2026 a success.