Woman found dead, believed fallen from Bintulu shopping mall

BINTULU (April 2): A 45-year-old woman was found dead, believed to have fallen from a shopping mall here yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali, in a press statement today, said police received a report about the incident from the public at around 6.30pm.

He said the victim’s body was found lying on her back on the road in front of the main lobby door of a hotel which is located in the shopping mall.

“Initial examination on the victim’s body and the surrounding area found no criminal elements that could be linked to this incident, he said, adding that police only found the deceased’s driving licence at the scene.

Nixon said the victim is believed to have died from severe head and body injuries.

“The victim’s body was sent to Bintulu Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem, and the case is currently classified as a sudden death until the autopsy report is obtained,” he added.

Those who are lonely, in distress, in despair, or having suicidal thoughts can contact the Befrienders Kuching helpline on 082-242800 to receive emotional support from 6.30pm to 9.30pm every day.

Alternatively email [email protected].

Befrienders Kuching was established in 2018 by a group of mental health practitioners and caregivers (psychiatrists, psychologists, medical officers, psychology graduates, and enthusiasts).