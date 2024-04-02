Youth club in Sibu distributes 3,000 packs of porridge to public at Kpg Usahajaya

SIBU (April 2): A local youth club distributed 3,000 packs of ‘Bubur Ramadan’ porridge to the public during a programme carried out at Kampung Usahajaya here last Sunday.

Members of Kelab Belia Lestari Sibu gathered at the village early to prepare the special porridge, under their ‘Konsi Rezeki Ramadan’ programme.

“Every year, we hold this same programme, but with different type of porridge. Last year, we prepared ‘Bubur Lambuk’.

“This year, it’s ‘Bubur Ramadan’, which is almost the same as the ‘lambuk’, but with different ingredients. Also, we prepare porridge ourselves,” said club president Muhammad Mustaqim Hasin when met at the distribution programme.

He said in addition to the distribution of Bubur Ramadan, the club also delivered 40 bags of rice to Kampung Usahajaya and Kampung Jeriah, meant for the needy households.

“We also send ‘buka puasa’ (break-of-fast) meals to Masjid At Taqwa in Oya, Kampung Muhibbah in Kanowit and Taman Desa Kemuyang.”

Muhammad Mustaqim said the programme was funded by the club.

“All of our members contribute to this cause. The objective is for us to share our ‘rezeki’ (good fortune) with others, especially the needy folks, during this holy month of Ramadan,” he added.

Kelab Belia Lestari Sibu was established in 2020 with only 20 members. Now, the club has almost 80 members.