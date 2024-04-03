283 traffic cops will be on duty during Ops Selamat in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 3): A total of 283 traffic policemen will be on duty during Ops Selamat 22 in Sabah in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Sabah Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (TEID) director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said they consist of 31 officers and 252 personnel who will be on duty for six days beginning April 8.

“Traffic policemen will be on the ground to ensure smooth traffic flow during the whole week before, during and after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“We will also be working closely with Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (CPCSD) in line with the theme ‘Rumah Selamat, Selamat Sampai Ke Destinasi’ (Safe Home, Safe Arrival at Destination).

“This effort is taken to ensure that those who will be returning to their village for the festive celebration, will not only have a safe journey but also a piece of mind that their homes will be safe,” he said during the TEID breaking of fast at the Warisan Square police hut here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azman said the Sabah police TEID had recorded an increase of 90.2 percent of road accidents in the first three months of this year (5,161 accidents) as compared to (4,686 accidents) of the same period in 2023.

Road fatalities have also increased to three cases for the first three months of this year with 70 cases, as compared to 67 cases in the same period in 2023.

Mohd Azman reminded road users to be careful while on the road and especially when returning to their home village to ensure no untoward incident.

“Plan your trip in advance, be patient and control your emotions when faced with pressure or traffic jams and InshaAllah, police will always be on the ground to provide assistance,” he said.