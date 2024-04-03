Accused in Machan attempted murder case to go on trial starting May 7

SIBU (April 3): The man accused of attempted murder using his pick-up truck in Machan last August is set to go on trial next month.

Sessions court judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi during the pre-trial case management today, set May 7-9 and May 14-15 for the trial of Jonwin Umpi, 58.

Jonwin was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, and a possible fine, and if hurt is caused to any person by such act, the offender shall be liable to up to 20 years in jail upon conviction.

According to the charge, Jonwin allegedly attempted to murder a 25-year-old man by hitting him with a pick-up truck on Aug 7 at 4.30pm at a restaurant in Machan.

He is believed to have caused a riot at the Kanowit District Office on Sept 13.

The case is prosecuted by deputy public prosecutors Mark Kenneth Netto and David Bakit Nuing.

Jonwin was represented by defence counsel and his bail has been extended pending the trial.