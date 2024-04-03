Association: Seng Ong Kong’s birthday procession showcases unity, unique cultures in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 3): The birthday procession of deity Seng Ong Kong here on Sunday has showcased the unity and unique cultures among the various races in Sarawak, said Kuching Hokkien Association vice president Dato Tan Jit Kee.

Tan also said the procession has noticeably been grander this year with a total of 212 contingents participating, as this year is the year of the Dragon – a powerful mystical creature revered by the Chinese community.

“There were contingents representing the Malays, Dayaks and other communities joining the celebration of the Seng Ong Kong’s birthday.

“The annual procession also serves an avenue for the different races to interact and engage with each other,” he said during an appreciation dinner for the organising of the procession at a local hotel here yesterday.

Adding on, Tan said the organising committee has also organised various charitable activities in conjunction of the deity birthday’s celebration to support the less privileged members of the society.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Tajai Arts and Culture Association president Themotty Jagak said the native community in Sarawak was proud to be invited to join in the procession for the second year this year, and the event exemplified the trust and strong bond between different ethnic groups in the state.

Themotty, who is also an ambassador to the Gabungan Orang Asal Sabah Sarawak (GOASS), said their contingent comprised of about 60 participants.

“I am proud and grateful to the organising committee for inviting us to be a part of the procession and this reflected the prosperity of Sarawak and in the country in general.

“I hope the younger generation will maintain the tradition of mutual respect among the races in the spirit of unity,” he told reporters at the dinner.

He also hoped that all the relevant agencies, ministries and non-governmental organisations would shoulder the same responsibility in preserving unity.

“As we have witnessed from the procession on March 31, unity does manifest in the relationships among the participants of various backgrounds, the local communities and the visitors from within and outside of Sarawak,” said Themotty.

The appreciation dinner was officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who highlighted on the united and harmonious society in Sarawak, as well as the state’s economic strength going forward.