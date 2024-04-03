Court orders man to enter defence on drug trafficking, possession charges

SIBU (April 3): A man charged with trafficking and possessing drugs last year was ordered by the High Court here today to enter his defence.

Judge Wong Siong Tung made the decision after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the 33-year-old.

The accused was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under subsection 39B(2) of the same Act, with trafficking 69.82g of methamphetamine at a house in Lorong Ek Dee 16 here at about 7.10pm on Feb 16, 2023.

He was also charged under Section 39A(1) of the same Act with possessing 21.83g of methamphetamine at the same place, time and date.

Section 39B provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and, if not sentenced to death, shall be punished with whipping of not less than 12 strokes, upon conviction.

For Section 39A(1), conviction carries imprisonment of between two and five years, and whipping of between three and nine strokes.

The court set July 4 and 5 this year for continuation of the trial.

Prosecuting was deputy public prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto, while the accused was represented by lawyer Daren Ling.