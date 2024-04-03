CP: Cops yet to make any arrest in Kuching KK Mart outlet firebomb attack case

KUCHING (April 3): The police have yet to make any arrest in connection with an incident where a Molotov cocktail was hurled at a KK Mart outlet in Jalan Satok here on March 31.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, when contacted today, said the police are still investigating the case.

“So far, no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing to identify the suspect,” he said.

On Sunday, police received a report of an individual hurling a Molotov cocktail at the Jalan Satok KK Mart outlet here, causing some boxes containing beverages placed on the five-foot way in front of the store to catch fire.

Police said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage, which provides for an imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The incident was the third Molotov cocktail attack on KK Mart stores in the country – the first occurred in Bidor, Perak, followed by another in Kuantan, Pahang.

Following the Molotov cocktail attack on the KK Mart store here, the political leaders from across the political divide, including Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki, condemned the act, describing the incident as heinous and having no place in a state renowned for its unity.

Ibrahim also urged the police and the relevant authorities to take stern action and track down the culprit, and called on the public to remain calm and allow police to conduct their investigation.