Deputy minister: 246 household heads to relocate to Darul Hana after Raya

KUCHING (April 3): A total of 246 household heads from Kampung Pulo Ulu will begin moving to the Darul Hana resettlement after Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year, said Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

According to him, Kampung Pulo Ulu is the third village moving to the area after Kampung Panglima Seman Lama and Kampung Semarang.

He disclosed that 564 houses have been constructed in the Darul Hana area by the state government to facilitate the resettlement process.

As of today, a total of 318 household heads from Kampung Semarang and Kampung Panglima Seman Lama have completed their relocation as part of the first phase.

“Currently, the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) are managing the relocation process for Kampung Pulo Ulu.

“With the relocation process underway, we anticipate the 246 household heads from Kampung Pulo Ulu to officially move to the Darul Hana area post-Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he told reporters when met after a symbolic ceremony for the installation of road and lane signs at Block 2A of the Darul Hana resettlement here today.

Pantai Damai assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman said the development of Darul Hana will continue until all villages have relocated.

The next construction phase, which is scheduled for the third quarter of this year, will involve the construction of Block 2b and a community centre at various locations within the area.

“In addition to housing construction, LCDA and HDC will provide facilities for the community, such as spaces for businesses and community activities.

“I have also informed our Premier regarding the necessities required by the residents.

“Thus, we have proposed to the government to construct a multipurpose hall for the community, as well as kindergartens as we consider the involvement of the existing village kindergartens involved in this relocation process,” he said.

Additionally, he addressed the recreational requirements of the residents, proposing the construction of sports facilities such as futsal fields, pétanque courts and sepak takraw courts.

“These facilities are essential for the well-being of the residents and will be incorporated into the next phase of development when Block 2b is constructed,” he added.