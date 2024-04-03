Fahmi: PM Anwar directs ministers to the ground assess goods’ prices, supply ahead of Aidilfitri

PUTRAJAYA (April 3): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed ministers to allocate more time to ground assess issues related to prices and supply of essential goods ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the prime minister had stressed this in today’s Cabinet meeting after receiving feedback from several programmes he attended.

“This emphasis has been given before the Hari Raya celebration, so the message and directive from the prime minister will be implemented by all ministers,” he told a press conference here today.

Fahmi, who is also spokesperson for the Unity Government, said the Cabinet had also discussed the importance of the KL20 Summit, to be held from April 22-23, for startup companies, especially in the technology field.

“Soon, more promotional materials and space will be provided for the KL20 programme. The Cabinet has been informed that there will be several important announcements, especially for the startup scene.

“So, Insya-Allah, after Hari Raya, there will be a series of announcements or promotions led by the Economy Ministry,” he said.

On the KK Mart incident, Fahmi said the Cabinet has taken note that KK Supermart & Superstore Group Sdn Bhd Founder and Executive Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Chai Kee Kan’s was granted an audience with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during which he had sought forgiveness.

“The Cabinet also takes note of the posting on His Majesty’s Facebook and thanks His Majesty for granting an audience to the founder, as well as for His Majesty’s call for firm and swift enforcement actions against those attempting to incite the people,” Fahmi added.

On whether the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) or Act 747, was among the methods to handle those inciting unrest, Fahmi said the matter was not discussed. – Bernama